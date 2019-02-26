Police: $4,000 of marijuana mailed to Morgan City home

A 57-year-old man was booked Monday on drug charges after Morgan City police learned that a package of marijuana valued at $4,000 had been delivered to a home, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Gregory Cardenaz, 57, of North Prescott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance laws.

Narcotic detectives conducted an investigation with the assistance of the U.S. Postal Service that led to a search warrant of a North Prescott Drive home. Morgan City police received information of illegal narcotics being delivered via U.S. Mail Service to a Morgan City address.

Narcotic detectives and U.S. Postal inspectors used a narcotics K-9 to confirm the information. Detectives conducted a search warrant of the home and recovered the illegal package, which contained suspected marijuana valued at about $4,000, Blair said.

Authorities received information that the drugs were destined for sales in the Morgan City area. During the search warrant, Cardenaz was identified as a suspect and jailed, Blair said. Anyone with information in reference to this case or illegal narcotic activity may call the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.

Blair reported that officers responded to 32 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Mariano Chavez Arteaga, 20, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:49 a.m. Monday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and suspended driver’s license.

Officers observed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner on Catherine Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Arteaga, who had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Brandon Dewayne Poole, 32, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:01 a.m. Monday on warrants charging him with contempt of court and six counts of failure to appear to pay fines.

Officers came into contact with Poole on Federal Avenue. Poole had city court warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 18 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Eternity Marie Bass, 21, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Monday on warrants charging her with failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of Schedule IV drugs. Bass was located at a home in Berwick on warrants. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Ashley Francois, 31, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. Francois turned herself in on the warrant. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Shawn Mecoy Welsh, 48, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. Welsh turned himself in on the warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $18,957.08.

—Daniel Elliot, 19, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia. A detective located a warrant on Elliot, who was already in jail. Bail was set at $1,500.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest relating to the area:

—Lacey Fabre, 27, of Legnon Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years old, illegal carrying of weapons and on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for truancy.

On Feb. 11, Assumption Parish deputies answered a 911 call related to a disturbance in the 100 block of Legnon Court in Bayou L’Ourse. Upon arrival, deputies went into the home and noted that Fabre and a male subject were asleep in the main room. Visible, in plain view, was a large quantity of suspected marijuana, assorted paraphernalia and a firearm, Falcon said.

At the time, the male subject, with some assistance from a third party, was able to elude deputies, Falcon said. Fabre was transported to a medical facility for treatment. At the time, deputies identified people less than 17 years old at the scene.

Fabre was jailed with bail set at $17,100. Deputies have issued arrest warrants for the male accomplice. Additionally, at the time of this incident, there were outstanding warrants on the male suspect.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Brenton King III, 39, of Oakshire Drive in Houma, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with violation of a protective order. King posted $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.