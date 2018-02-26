Patterson police searching for shooting suspect

Patterson police are searching for an attempted murder suspect wanted in connection with a Friday night shooting. The intended victim in the case wasn't hit by gunfire, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said.

Robert J. Parker Jr., 37, of Patterson, is wanted on an attempted second-degree murder charge stemming from a Friday night shooting, LaSalle said.

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Parker approached a person near the intersection of Sixth and Park streets in Patterson, LaSalle said. Park is accused of firing a gun three times at a young male victim, LaSalle said. The victim wasn't hit, though, LaSalle said.

On Saturday, police attempted to arrest Parker, but he evaded authorities, LaSalle said. Police did recover a 26 Glock pistol with extended magazines capable of holding up to 60 rounds of ammunition that Parker is believed to have used in the shooting, LaSalle said.

Parker is a convicted felon and has "an extensive violent background,"LaSalle said. Parker is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Parker or the shooting may call the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161.