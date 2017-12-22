Patterson officer still employed after DWI arrest

A Patterson police officer, who was arrested on a DWI charge earlier this month in Franklin, is still employed with the police department, according to the Patterson mayor.

Clyde Phillips, 60, of Mechanic Street in Franklin, was arrested Dec. 1 on charges of DWI and improper lane usage by a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy on La. 182 in Franklin, Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan confirmed Friday that Phillips is a captain with the Patterson Police Department and works in the patrol division.

The Daily Review attempted to reach Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle for comment Friday by phone, but was unable to reach him.

Grogan said he has not received any letter of recommendation to suspend Phillips and hasn’t spoken to LaSalle about the incident. To Grogan’s knowledge, Phillips has been assigned to do office work since the arrest, he said.

Early on the morning of Dec. 1, a sheriff’s deputy patrolling the area of Franklin observed a vehicle cross the fog line and travel on the shoulder of La. 182, Hebert said. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Phillips, the sheriff said.

While speaking with Phillips, the deputy smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from him and also noticed that he slurred his speech, the sheriff said. Phillips refused standardized field sobriety, Hebert said. Phillips was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and then released on recognizance.