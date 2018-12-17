Patterson jail briefly evacuated for smoke

Mon, 12/17/2018 - 8:21am

A malfunctioning air conditioner unit Sunday night caused smoke inside the Patterson Police Department and a brief evacuation of the department and jail, Patterson Fire Chief Scott Domingue said.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Officials contacted maintenance workers to fix the air conditioner issue. There was no damage to the building or injuries to anyone, Domingue said. Police personnel and inmates were able to go back into the building within about 15 minutes.

