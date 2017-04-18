Crime tape marks off an area in the 1300 block of East Stephensville Road where a shooting occurred early Tuesday morning. Authorities say one person was transported to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot would and was in stable condition. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
One person hospitalized after Stephensville shooting
One person was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition after being shot early Tuesday morning in Stephensville, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said.
The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Stephensville Road. One person was transported to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition, Higgins said at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
No other information has yet been released on the shooting. Higgins expected to have more details later Tuesday.