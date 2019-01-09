A Morgan City police car and crime scene tape block Ash Street from Second Street Wednesday afternoon while officers investigate a shooting. One minor injury was reported. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
One minor injury reported in Morgan City shooting
Wed, 01/09/2019 - 1:16pm
Morgan city police officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a complaint of shots fired on Ash Street between Second and Dora streets. One minor injury has been reported. Officers are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Morgan City Police Department 985-380-4605.
