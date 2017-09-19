Motorcyclist severely injured in crash

Tue, 09/19/2017 - 9:37am zachary fitzgerald
Staff Report

A man was severely injured Sunday night in Patterson after losing control of his motorcycle and driving into a ditch, Assistant Police Chief Gary Stevenson said.

As of Monday, the man was in stable condition, Stevenson said. The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday as the motorcycle was traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue toward Red Cypress Road in Patterson when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and was ejected, Stevenson said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet, Stevenson said.

Police don’t know what may have caused the motorcyclist to lose control of the vehicle. The man was airlifted to Lafayette General Medical Center.

