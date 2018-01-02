Morgan City police are trying to identify the person seen in these photos along with the vehicle. Police say he is a person of interest in a Dec. 14, 2017, burglary. If you have any information regarding the identity of the person or the vehicle depicted in these pictures, contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.

Morgan City police seek person of interest in burglary

Tue, 01/02/2018 - 1:54pm zachary fitzgerald

Morgan City police are seeking the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with a December burglary.

The Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division began an investigation Dec.14, 2017, in regard to a burglary, a news release said.

Shortly after the burglary occurred, a debit card was used at a local business in the area. The person depicted in the above picture allegedly used the card. He was seen exiting a silver Ford F-150 that was pulling a boat.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the person or the vehicle depicted in the above pictures, contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.

