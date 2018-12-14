Morgan City police respond to shots fired
Fri, 12/14/2018 - 1:03pm
Morgan City police responded to a report of shots fired at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Terrebonne Street. No injuries have been reported. The incident is under investigation.
