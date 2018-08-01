Morgan City police to host Neighborhood Watch meeting Monday

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:50am

The Morgan City Police Department will host a Neighborhood Watch meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6 at Doric #87 Masonic Lodge, located at 506 Second St.

The meeting is for Section 8 of the city, which is bordered by Brashear Avenue to Onstead Street and from Front Street to Federal Avenue. Police encourage anyone who lives or operates a business in this area to try to attend. Anyone with questions or who needs further information may contact Lt. John Schaff at 985-380-4605.

