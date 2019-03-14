Morgan City pedestrian killed in Jeff Davis Parish crash

A Morgan City man walking beside 1-10 in Jefferson Davis Parish was struck and killed Wednesday by an SUV that ran off the shoulder of the roadway, State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said in a news release.

The crash took the life of Donald Joseph Rock Jr., 41, of Morgan City. The driver of the SUV, Haeven Nicole Rashall, 24, of Eunice, was charged with driving under suspension and careless operation in the crash. Police suspect that drug impairment on the part of Rashall was a factor in the crash, Senegal said. Additional charges are possible.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on I-10 west of La. 395 in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Rock was walking west on I-10 on the right side in the grassy area. For unknown reasons, a 2005 Cadillac Escalade driven by Rashall ran off the right side shoulder of the roadway and struck Rock as he was walking in the grassy area, the release said.

Rock sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner’s Office, Senegal said. Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and the pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. Rashall was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.