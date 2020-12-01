Morgan City man arrested for hit and run, possession

A Morgan City man was arrested Thursday and charged with hit and run as well as other offenses, including introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Brandon Michael Leblanc, 34, of Oregon Street, was arrested at 10 a.m. and also charged with second-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said.

Officers called to the Fourth Street area to investigate a hit and run accident located the suspect vehicle driven by Leblanc leaving the scene.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, arrested Leblanc and found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking, and once at the Morgan City Police Department, a corrections officer located suspected marijuana concealed on Leblanc during the booking process.

A warrant check revealed the 16th Judicial District Court held an active warrant for his arrest, too.

Leblanc was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

Blair also reported the following arrests:

—Mario D. Castellanos, 47, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested Wednesday at 6:06 p.m. and charged with entry on or remaining in places or land after forbidden.

Officers called to a La. 182 address about a person trespassing on private property learned Castellanos previously was barred from the property. He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Daniel Elliot, 21, of La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 10:44 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers called to Aucoin Street for a disturbance came into contact with Elliot. They learned he was involved in the disturbance complaint and was intoxicated.

He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Laura Ann Newbaker, 37, of Lee Charles Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 2:36 p.m. on a warrant for telephone harassment.

She was located at the Franklin Police Department, arrested on the Morgan City Police Department warrant, and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Armando Hernandez, 29, of Thibodaux, was arrested Sunday at 10:08 p.m. and charged with speeding, driving under suspension, fourth-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age.

An officer who observed a traffic violation in the area of Brashear Avenue and Second Street conducted a traffic stop.

A computer check revealed Hernandez’ driver’s license was under suspension. He was arrested, and during the arrest, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hernandez was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Jerroid Jermain Garrison, 28, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 8:26 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and distribution of marijuana. Bail has not been set.

—Matthew Taylor Rollins, 27, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 10:02 p.m. for improper display of license plates, no driver’s license and possession of marijuana. Rollins was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 23.

—Tommy Joe McNally, 50, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 8:38 p.m. for obstruction public passage. McNally was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Kerry Davis Jr., 29, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 2:09 a.m. for no passing zone and driving while intoxicated. Davis was released on a $3,000 bond.

—Dayshawn Dewayne Short, 36, Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 3 a.m. for possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

—Mario Otoniel, 30, Amelia, was arrested Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Otoniel was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Tyron Lamar Charles, 20, Baldwin, was arrested Thursday at 1:22 p.m. for no seat belt, possession of schedule II drugs, introduction of contraband-penal institution, illegally carrying of weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number and illegal possession of stolen firearm.

Charles was released on a $10,000 bond.

—Charles Brian Collier, 41, Westwego, was arrested Friday at 5:40 p.m. for disturbing the peace-intoxicated. Collier was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Anthony Qint Hills, 33, Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 9:51 p.m. for no head lights and no insurance. Hills was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Frankie Marcell Pilote Jr., 29, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 2:31 a.m. and charged with possession of firearm-felon and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of a firearm-felon and child support. Bail was set at $50,490.

—Lazin Lamarch McDaniel, 25, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 5:04 p.m. for maximum speed limit, no driver’s license and on a warrant for possession of schedule I drugs and marijuana, both with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Bail has not been set.

—Dale Mark Simoneaux Jr., 30, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 4:36 p.m. for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Simoneaux was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

—Marissa Lynn Varner, 22, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 11:13 p.m. for possession of marijuana and improper display of license plates. Varner was released on a summons to appear Feb. 23.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported the following arrest:

—Christopher L. Lacaze, 41, of Knight Street, Berwick, was arrested Saturday at 7:15 p.m. for domestic abuse battery.

Officers responded at 6:59 p.m. Saturday to a domestic disturbance at a Knight Street residence where they learned Lacaze was one of the individuals involved, and he committed a battery upon the victim.

Lacaze was arrested and booked into the Berwick Jail where he remains with no bail set.