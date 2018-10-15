Morgan City man accused of making bomb threat in Bayou L'Ourse

A Morgan City man was charged with terrorizing after authorities responded to a report of a bomb threat Monday in Bayou L'Ourse, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

Alan P. Sylvester, 33, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested Monday on charges of terrorizing and communication of false information of a planned arson-bomb threat.

On Monday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff Office responded to a bomb threat at a business on La. 662 in Bayou L’Ourse. As a result of the threat, the premises were evacuated and a large law enforcement presence was required, Falcon said.

Once the scene was deemed safe, detectives began an investigation. Through that process, detectives were able to identify Sylvester as the suspect. Sylvester, an employee of the facility was on scene during the evacuation. Sylvester was questioned and admitted to having phoned in the threat, Falcon said.

Based on the investigation and Sylvester’s admission, he was arrested, transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Sylvester was incarcerated pending a bail hearing.