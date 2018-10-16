Morgan City corrections officer charged with malfeasance

A corrections officer at Morgan City jail has been charged with malfeasance in office after police discovered that he had inappropriate communications with an inmate, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Ronald Richards II, 30, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6 p.m. Monday on a charge of malfeasance in office.

Richards, a corrections officer at the Morgan City Police Department jail, was arrested after police conducted an investigation into inappropriate contact with an inmate. Investigators discovered evidence that Richards had been communicating with an inmate in an inappropriate manner, Blair said.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was booked into the Morgan City Police Department jail. Richards has been removed from his position, Blair said.The investigation is ongoing.