MCPD investigating overnight reports of gunshots

Tue, 08/18/2020 - 7:45am
Staff Report

The Morgan City Police Department responded to two calls about gunshots fired within about five hours of each other during the overnight hours, but there have been no reported injuries, Chief James Blair said.
The department received a call Monday at 10:07 p.m. about gunshots fired in the area of Fourth Street and Drackett Alley.
Later in the night at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday, the department contacted about gunshots in the Eleventh Street area.
Investigators still were on the scene early this morning, and the department is seeking the public’s assistance.
Anyone with information should call the police department at 985-384-2310. Tipsters also can leave tips at www.morgancitypolice.org, or they can send a tip to the department’s Facebook Messenger.

