Man charged with illegal discharge of firearm in Patterson

A 28-year-old man was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and caught with multiple drugs after Patterson police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night, a news release stated. No one was injured by the shots, police said.

—Kilo Neol White, 28, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday on charges of illegal carrying and discharging weapons, criminal damage to property, possession of alprazolam and tramadol hydrochloride, prohibited acts Schedule II-crystal meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

At 8:31 p.m. Wednesday, Patterson police received a call reporting shots fired in the 700 block of Gabriel Street with one shot entering into a neighboring apartment, Maj. Clyde Phillips said in the release. Officers responded to the call and found White in possession of two firearms along with illegal narcotics, Phillips said. White had no bail set yet.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 55 calls and reported the following arrests:

—David J. Allen, 28, of Bergeron Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen was located on Cypress Street and arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Officers also located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Allen, Blair said. Allen was jailed.

—Anthony J. Harris, 22, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday on a drug court warrant.

Harris was located on Mount Street and arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Harris was jailed.

—Abram M. Granger Jr., 19, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana third offense and introduction of contraband into a penal institute.

—Tyler J. Sylvester, 19, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday on charges of no tail lamps and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

A patrol officer on La. 182 near Martin Luther King Boulevard observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Sylvester.

The officer could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Blair said. The passenger, Granger, was asked to exit the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and located suspected marijuana on the passenger side floorboard.

Officers located several baggies of suspected marijuana on Sylvester, Blair said. At the police department, police located suspected marijuana in Granger’s sock. Granger and Sylvester were both jailed.

—Colby T. Nicholas, 18, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of remaining after being forbidden.

Nicholas was located on Wren Street and placed under arrest. Nicholas had previously been barred from all Morgan City Housing Authority property, Blair said. Nicholas was jailed.

—Penny L. Daigle, 43, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and turning movement and required signal.

The narcotics division was patrolling the area of Federal and Brashear avenues when a vehicle was observed failing to use its turn signal. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver identified as Daigle.

Officers could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Blair said. A search of the vehicle was conducted. Suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. Daigle was jailed.

—John Gibson, 28, of Headland Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana first offense.

A vehicle was pulled over while driving through the DWI checkpoint on La. 182. The driver was identified as Gibson. The smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, Blair said.

Police searched the vehicle and located suspected marijuana. Gibson was jailed.

—Sacarl G. Martin, 40, of New Iberia, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of DWI first offense.

Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Martin while driving through the DWI checkpoint on La. 182. Martin performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.081 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Martin was jailed.

—Lorenzo C. Merritt, 30, of Hurst Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana first offense.

A vehicle driven by Martin was pulled over while driving through the DWI checkpoint on La. 182.

Officers could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and located suspected marijuana, Blair said. Merritt was jailed.

—Justin L. Harris, 29, of Church Point, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of DWI first offense.

A vehicle driven by Harris was pulled over while driving through the DWI checkpoint on La. 182. Harris performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.117 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Harris was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 32 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Nicholas Billiot, 35, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI, careless operation and expired license plate.

Deputies patrolling the area of Patterson were dispatched to a location on Zenor Road on a report of a vehicle in a ditch. Upon arrival at the scene, the deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Billiot.

While speaking with Billiot, the deputy smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from him. Billiot performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Anslum said.

Billiot was transported to the Berwick Police Department for chemical testing. Billiot’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.217 grams-percent on a chemical test. Billiot was booked into parish jail and then released on $5,750 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Chaz Rebardi, 23, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Thursday on three 16th Judicial District Court warrants charging him with failure to appear for trial. No bail was set.

—Steven Davis, 42, of Murial Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial, a warrant charging him with violation of a protective order and a charge of violation of a protective order. No bail was set.