Man charged with attempted murder of detective

A 54-year-old Bayou Vista man has been charged with attempted murder of a detective after trying to stab the detective with a knife during an incident, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Paul Levergne, 54, of Canal Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, disturbing the peace-intoxicated, two counts of battery of emergency room personnel and battery of a police officer.

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on Canal Road in Bayou Vista to assist deputies with a complaint of a subject who was possibly suicidal.

Upon arrival, the detective made contact with the deputies and Levergne who was in a vehicle and had armed himself with a knife and a syringe, Anslum said.

Levergne attempted to swallow a large number of pills but one of the deputies intervened. While speaking with Levergne in an attempt to calm him down, Levergne attempted to stab the detective with the knife, the sheriff said. Levergne was unsuccessful and was taken into custody without incident, Anslum said. Levergne was transported to the hospital for treatment after he was taken into custody. He was later jailed with no bail set.