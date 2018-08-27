Man charged with armed robbery in Morgan City

A 28-year-old man was charged with armed robbery in Morgan City after he allegedly struck a victim on the head with a pipe and stole $80 in cash, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Anthony Dixon, 28, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of armed robbery.

Officers responded to the area of Fifth and Everett streets in regard to an armed robbery. Officers arrived and located the victim. The victim stated that while walking on Fifth Street, he was struck in the head with a pipe by an individual identified as Dixon and about $80 in cash was taken from him, Blair said.

A description of Dixon was given out to officers. Police received information that Dixon was inside a home on Everett Street. Officers arrived at the home and located Dixon inside the home. Dixon was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 160 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Rhonda I. Hughes, 33, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. Friday on charges of simple battery, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer by false information and on a warrant charging her with failure to appear.

Officers responded to a motel on Brashear Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Hughes was identified as the suspect. Witnesses stated that Hughes had come to the motel, caused a disturbance and committed a battery on the victim, Blair said.

When officers made contact with Hughes, she initially gave officers a false name, Blair said. A warrant check was done on Hughes, and she had an active warrant for the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

—Louis J. Dumesnil Jr., 50, of Oakwood Drive in Franklin, was arrested at 4 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear for arraignment. Dumesnil was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Dumesnil was jailed.

—Tanya L. Authement, 46, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace offensive language.

—Richard Leslie, 55, of League, Texas, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Friday on charges of discharging a firearm and possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.

Officers responded to La. 70 to the extended stay section of Lake End Park in regard to a domestic disturbance and gunshots being heard. Officers arrived and located the victim. The victim was having a verbal altercation with his wife, Authement , which later turned physical, and Authement struck him several times, Blair said.

During the altercation, the victim stated that his neighbor, Leslie, discharged his firearm, Blair said. Officers located Leslie who admitted to firing a .45-caliber handgun because he observed Authement chasing the victim, Blair said.

Leslie stated he fired the weapon in the air in order to stop the disturbance, Blair said. Officers also located a vial of suspected anabolic steroid in Leslie’s possession. Both Authement and Leslie were jailed.

—Lawrence A. Garrett, 22, of Florida Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees.

Garrett was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop on La. 182. A warrant check revealed that Garrett held an active warrant for the 6th Ward City Court. Garrett was jailed.

—Caffery J. Williams, 52, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI second offense, careless operation, resisting an officer by flight, driving under suspension and possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

A patrol officer in the area of Sixth and Marguerite streets observed a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to travel and evade the officer, Blair said.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Garber Street and the driver, Williams, was arrested. While placing Williams under arrest, the officer could smell an odor of alcohol emitting from Williams’ breath, Blair said.

Police also located an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle, and Williams refused to submit to the chemical test for intoxication at the police department, Blair said. A search warrant was obtained to take a sample of blood from Williams. Williams was transported to a hospital for the sample to be drawn. After the sample was taken, Williams was jailed.

—Courtney J. Long, 39, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and obstructing public passage.

Officers responded to the intersection of La. 182 and Myrtle Street in regard to a driver possibly asleep at the wheel. Officers arrived and observed a vehicle stopped at the intersection with the traffic signal green. Police were able to awaken the driver, identified as Long.

Long was asked to produce a valid driver’s license. Officers could smell an odor of alcohol emitting from Long’s breath, Blair said. Long refused to submit to a field sobriety test and a chemical test. A search warrant was obtained to have a sample of blood drawn from Long. Long was transported to a hospital for the sample to be taken. After retrieving the sample, Long was jailed.

—Tuan V. Nguyen, 48, of Fandal Street in Gibson, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Nguyen was transported from parish jail to the police department on a city court warrant. Nguyen was jailed.

—Joseph Martinez, 28, of Grandwood Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension.

An officer in the area of Grizzaffi Street observed a vehicle without a license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Martinez, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Martinez was jailed.

—Richard Fontenot, 45, of La. 663 in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay fines. Fontenot was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 and David Drive for a city court warrant. Fontenot was jailed.

—Cortez Francois, 22, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, battery on a dating partner and criminal damage to property.

Francois was located on Apple Street and arrested on warrants. The warrants stem from an incident in January during which Francois allegedly entered a home without permission, committed a battery on the victim and damaged the victim’s property, Blair said. Francois was jailed.

—Brandon Durkin, 28, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial and a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute.

Durkin was located on Mallard Street and arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Officers also located suspected synthetic marijuana packaged for sale in Durkin’s possession, Blair said. Durkin was jailed.

—Wybra S. Jones, 37, of Diane Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle on Martin Luther King Boulevard with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Jones. While talking to Jones, the officer noticed a baggie in his hand containing suspected marijuana, Blair said.

When trying to place Jones under arrest, he fled from the officer. Jones was apprehended a short time later and arrested, Blair said. Suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located in his possession. Jones was jailed.

—Greg J. Robichaux, 47, of Houma, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of oxycodone hydrochloride.

An officer in the area of Federal and Brashear avenues observed a vehicle going faster than the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Robichaux.

Robichaux gave the officer consent to search him, and the officer located a pill identified as oxycodone hydrochloride. Robichaux was jailed.

—Robert W. Jones, 26, of Oakdale Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

An officer on U.S. 90 west observed a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Jones, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Jones was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 107 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tuan Nguyen, 48, of West Syls Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of probation violation.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle touch the center line several times. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Nguyen. During the stop, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Nguyen. Nguyen was jailed with no bail set.

—Lindsey Couvillier, 33, of Henry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson observed a vehicle make a turn without using a proper turn signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During the investigation, the deputy made contact with a passenger in the vehicle, Couvillier. Marijuana was found in the area where Couvillier was sitting, Anslum said. Couvillier was released on a summons to appear Nov. 13.

—Anna Landry, 30, of South Broadway Street in Church Point, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of failure to dim headlights and driving under suspension.

Deputies patrolling the Morgan City area observed a vehicle fail to dim its lights. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Landry. Through the stop, and deputies learned that Landry’s license was currently suspended. Landry was released on a summons to appear Nov. 13.

—Byrone Cole, 21, of Buccola Avenue in Marrero, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer by flight, speeding and proper equipment required on vehicles.

A deputy patrolling Siracusa observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to travel on U.S. 90 east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle came to a stop five miles later and the deputy made contact with the driver, Cole.

The deputy noticed an aftermarket license plate was obstructing the view of the license plate expiration date. Cole was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Shundren Johnson, 22, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under suspension and on five warrants for failure to appear on charges of theft, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

A narcotics detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a complaint of a reckless driver on U.S. 90 near Morgan City. The detective conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Johnson. The detective learned that Johnson’s license was suspended and there were active warrants for Johnson’s arrest. Johnson was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.