Man charged with aggravated crime against nature

A 26-year-old Morgan City man was charged with rape and an aggravated crime against nature in connection with an incident involving a juvenile, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Donald Goodwin Jr., 26, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with first-degree rape and an aggravated crime against nature.

Goodwin was arrested at the police department on warrants stemming from a Friday investigation. The warrant alleges that Goodwin had sexual relations with a minor. Goodwin was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 146 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Caleb R. Givens, 18, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Sunday on charges of home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal trespass.

Officers responded to a home on Mallard Street regarding a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Givens was identified as a suspect. Givens had allegedly come into the home and brandished a firearm at the victim. Givens then fled the area.

Officers were able to locate Givens on Veterans Boulevard in a vehicle where he was a passenger. Givens is also barred from all property of the Morgan City Housing Authority. Givens was jailed.

—Leeland M. Lovell, 47, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:38 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI second offense, no headlights, improper lane usage and battery on an officer.

An officer in the area of Railroad Avenue near Aycock Street observed a vehicle with only one functioning headlight. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Lovell, was asked to produce a valid driver’s license.

Lovell performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later refused to submit to a chemical test, Blair said. Lovell then committed a battery on one of the officers, Blair said. Lovell was jailed.

—Robert J. Skipper, 37, of Dora Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for no driver’s license. Skipper was located at his home on Dora Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Skipper was jailed.

—Joseph J. Jessie, 39, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with three counts of probation violation. Jessie was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant.

—Stanley L. Ledet, 42, of Hammond, was arrested at 4:16 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

An officer in the area of U.S. 90 east observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Ledet, was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Ledet was jailed.

—Mario G. Rankins, 41, of Gonzales, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Saturday on charges of following vehicles too closely, no registration, driving under suspension, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and a warrant for failure to appear for no driver’s license.

An officer on La. 70 observed a vehicle following another vehicle too closely. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Rankins, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Rankins also had a warrant for city court. The officer noticed an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle, Blair said. Rankins was jailed.

—Nicole M. Atkinson, 33, of Russo Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to pay fines. Atkinson was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the police department on a city court warrant. Atkinson was jailed.

—Arthur L. Hudson Jr., 53, of Gail Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Saturday on a charge of DWI first offense.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 regarding a possible intoxicated driver trying to park a vehicle. The officer arrived and located the vehicle. The driver was identified as Hudson, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Hudson performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later refused to take a chemical test.

A warrant was obtained for a blood sample to be withdrawn from Hudson. Hudson was transported to a medical facility for the sample. The results of the sample are pending. Hudson was jailed.

—Rickey N. Moore, 58, of Dora Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

An officer on Myrtle Street observed a vehicle approach the patrol unit in a reckless manner. A traffic stop was conducted. The individual exited the vehicle and was identified as Moore. Moore performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.203 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Moore was jailed.

—Lorenzo P. Harris, 33, of Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, resisting an officer by giving false information, improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license and warrants charging him with failure to appear for resisting an officer, cyberstalking and terrorizing.

An officer on U.S. 90 east observed a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, eventually identified as Harris, had given the officer a false name, Blair said.

Harris appeared intoxicated, did not have a driver’s license, and the vehicle was not insured, Blair said. He also had warrants for 16th Judicial District Court and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Harris registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said.

Harris then was transported to a medical facility for a blood sample to be withdrawn. Those results are pending. Harris was transported back to the police department and jailed.

—Justin Vosburg, 27, of Susan Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Sunday on charges of reckless operation and possession of marijuana second offense.

An officer in the area of Clothilde Street near Eighth Street observed an individual on a motorcycle driving in a reckless manner. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Vosburg, was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Vosburg was jailed.

—Riley R. Hall, 47, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Norman Vinning, 52, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of heroin.

—Dezzie J. Booty, 39, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and on warrants charging her with failure to appear in court, failure to appear for arraignment, failure to pay fines and two counts of probation violation.

The narcotics division responded to a home on La. 182 regarding possible drug activity. When officers arrived, they located Hall, Booty and Vinning and received consent to search the home, Blair said.

Hall was in possession of suspected marijuana that was packaged for sale. Booty was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. In a room occupied by Vinning, officers located suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale, suspected marijuana and heroin, Blair said.

Vinning also had over $300 in his possession that is believed to be derived from the sale of illegal narcotics. Drug paraphernalia was also located inside the home, Blair said. A warrant check revealed that Booty held active warrants for 16th Judicial District Court and city court. All subjects were jailed.

—David A. Turner, 28, of Monarch Street in Houma, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines. Turner was located on Brashear Avenue and arrested on a city court warrant. Turner was jailed.

—Samuel P. Gary, 28, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Officers responded to an area on Bowman Street regarding an individual passed out. Officers arrived and located the individual identified as Gary. Officers located suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Gary’s possession. Gary was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 113 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Yarlin Almanza, 23, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with store personnel who stated that a female had tried to exit the business with merchandise without making payment, Smith said. The deputy questioned the female, identified as Almanza, and arrested her. Almanza was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Tommy Harding Jr., 29, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with forgery.

Deputies located Harding at a home on Friendship Alley. They were aware of an active warrant for Harding that stemmed from a Jan. 28 incident in which Harding went into a business and attempted to cash a check not belonging to him.

The check was written to a man who was deceased. The check was suspected to have been stolen from the deceased man’s home, Smith said. Harding was booked into jail and then released on $1,500 bail.

—Toby Breaux, 20, of North Bay Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Friday on a charge of maximum speed limit violation.

A deputy conducting speed enforcement on U.S. 90 West in Amelia observed a vehicle traveling west on U.S. 90 at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Breaux. Breaux was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Joshua Repp, 22, of David Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday on charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Universe Street in reference to a suspicious person with a knife. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with a man identified as Repp. Through the investigation, it was learned that Repp had possession of drug paraphernalia and some items he had taken from someone, Smith said. Repp was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Michael Sweetser Jr., 36, of Sun Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age.

—Heather Eschliman, 24, of Universe Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Universe Street in reference to a suspicious person with a knife. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Sweetser and Eschliman and another male subject.

Through the investigation, the deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Sweetser and Eschliman, Smith said. Sweetser and Eschliman were jailed with bail set at $10,000 for each of them.

—Nicole Atkinson, 33, of College Drive in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of two counts of simple battery, one count of theft by shoplifting and contempt of court-terms of probation.

A deputy was dispatched to a home on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista to meet a bondsman who had a female with a warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the bondsman and Atkinson. Atkinson was jailed with bail set at $3,648.

—Michael Dupre, 25, of Greenleaf Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI, careless operation and open container.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 90 east in the area of the Amelia exit in reference to a vehicle being driven recklessly. Deputies observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The deputies made contact with the driver, Dupre.

Deputies observed open containers in the vehicle and Dupre stumbled when exiting the vehicle, appearing to be intoxicated, Smith said. Dupre performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.308 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Smith said. Dupre was booked into parish jail and later released on $3,500 bail.

—Travell Davis, 31, of Delmar Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended and speeding.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle that appeared to be stranded behind a local business. The deputy made contact with the driver, Davis. Through the investigation, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Davis’ arrest. Davis was booked into jail and later released on $250 bail.

—Seth Boudreaux, 30, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI and procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle.

Deputies were engaged in a traffic stop on U.S. 90 in the Bayou Vista area when a vehicle drove past them at a high rate of speed. One of the deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Boudreaux.

The deputy noticed that Boudreaux appeared to be intoxicated, and Boudreaux performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Smith said. Boudreaux later registered 0.234 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Boudreaux was booked into jail and later released on $2,750 bail.

—John Gautreaux, 56, of Elizabeth Street in Lockport, was arrested at 6:59 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Mindy Gautreaux, 40, of Elizabeth Street in Lockport, was arrested at 6:59 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Amelia in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with both Mindy Gautreaux and John Gautreaux. Through the investigation, the deputy learned that they had been in a physical altercation, Smith said. Both were jailed with no bail set.

—Shannon Wright, 28, of Cypress Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with telephone calls-harassment.

A deputy went to a home on Cypress Lane in reference to Wright, who held an active warrant for her arrest. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Wright and advised her of the warrant. Wright was booked into jail and later released on $500 bail.

—Jonathan Borne, 36, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:13 a.m. Sunday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and possession of clonazepam.

A deputy was dispatched to an area on Verdun Lane in response to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a subject matching the description who was identified as Borne. Through the investigation, the deputy learned of active warrants for Borne’s arrest. Borne was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

—Nicole Jones, 33, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Cody Edwards, 37, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Stephanie Crothers, 47, of La. 403 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Patty Uriegas, 26, of La. 403 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of driving under suspension and operating a vehicle with improperly lit lamps for conditions.

Narcotics section detectives received a complaint from dispatch about narcotics activity taking place at a home on Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista. The detectives went to the home and upon arrival could smell marijuana coming from the home, Smith said.

The detectives made contact with Jones, Edwards, Crothers and Uriegas, and obtained a warrant to search the home. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the home, Smith said. Detectives also learned that Uriegas had an active warrant for her arrest.

Crothers and Edwards were released on summonses to appear in court May 2. Jones and Uriegas were booked into parish jail. Bail was set at $2,000 for Uriegas and $1,500 for Jones.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Joseph Touchet Jr., 28, of Enterprise Boulevard in Patterson, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of Schedule IV drugs without a prescription, possession of Schedule III drugs without a prescription and disturbing the peace intoxicated. No bail was set.

—Elda Johnson, 55, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery-domestic. No bail was set.

—Ronald Johnson Sr., 59, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery-domestic. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported the following arrest:

—Caleb Thompson, 27, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Sunday on a probation and parole warrant. Thompson was awaiting bail to be set.