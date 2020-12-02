Man arrested on multiple charges

A Franklin man was arrested Monday and charged with warrants, as well as other offenses, including entering contraband into a penal institution.

Lysander T. Williams, 51, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. and also charged with possession of marijuana, resisting an officer by giving false information and two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of domestic abuse battery, operating a vehicle with improper tail lights, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to honor a written promise to appear, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

No bail has been set.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Victor Laurence Crane Jr., 52, of Patterson, was arrested Monday at 1:23 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple assault without a dangerous weapon.

Crane was released on a $1,000 bond.

—Terrence Key, 26, of Abbeville, was arrested Monday at 6:05 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail was set at $30,000.

Elsewhere, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported these arrests:

—Carl Anthony Middleton, 63, of Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 10 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine and failure to appear to pay probation fee.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Middleton in the area of Railroad Avenue and Fifth Street, and officers learned through a warrants check that the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for Middleton’s arrest.

He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Elliot Daniel, 21, of La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 10:18 a.m. on a warrant for disturbing the peace and criminal damage.

Daniel was located at the Morgan City Police Department and booked on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department.

He remains incarcerated.