Man accused of sex crimes against juvenile

A 63-year-old man has been charged in Morgan City and Berwick with sex crimes against a juvenile, according to Morgan City and Berwick police.

—Bob Simmons, 63, of Amelia Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Friday on a Morgan City police warrant charging him with indecent behavior with a juvenile. Berwick police arrested Simmons at 11:23 a.m. Friday and booked him on a warrant charging him with molestation of a juvenile.

On Jan. 2, Morgan City police initiated an investigation into allegations of indecent behavior with a juvenile. During the investigation, Simmons became a suspect, and police issued a warrant for his arrest at the conclusion of the investigation. He was located on Amelia Street. Simmons was later arrested at the Berwick Police Department and then transferred back to Morgan City.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 83 calls and reporting the following arrests:

—Kalyn Renee Gros, 29, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace by profane language.

Officers responded to calls of a disturbance on Tupelo Street. Upon officers arriving, they learned Gros was causing a disturbance by using loud profane language. She was jailed.

—Irving Anthony Mitchell, 56, of Justa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Friday on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Officers responded to a Justa Street home in reference to a violation of a protective order complaint. Upon officers arriving, they located Mitchell inside the home. Officers learned Mitchell had an active court order and was found to be in violation. He was jailed.

—Isaiah Escort, 20, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.

Officers conducting a traffic stop in the area of Federal Avenue and Belanger Street came into contact with Escort, who had an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Brent Michael Dalton, 38, of Sydney Jo Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with resisting an officer and charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.

Narcotic detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop March 12 on a vehicle in which Dalton was a passenger. The vehicle fled from detectives into Berwick and eventually stopped in a parking lot in Berwick, Blair said.

While the vehicle was eluding officers, they could see Dalton ingesting something they suspected to be methamphetamine, Blair said. He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

—Paula A. Masoner, 41, of Chennault Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Saturday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a complaint of a shoplifter at a business on La. 182. Upon officers’ arrival, they were advised Masoner had concealed two items of merchandise on her. She was jailed.

—David Luis Vargas Martinez, 39, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse child endangerment law and domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

—Kimberly Bonnette, 31, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Saturday on a charge of misdemeanor domestic abuse battery.

Police responded to a Bowman Street home in reference to a disturbance. Responding officers came into contact with Martinez and Bonnette. Officers observed signs of a battery on both subjects, who initially refused to cooperate with officers, Blair said.

Officers learned two small children were present during the domestic battery. Bonnette eventually told officers that Martinez had choked her during the domestic disturbance. Both were jailed.

—Garland Joseph Romero, 31, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Officers come into contact with Romero in the area of Federal Avenue and Onstead Street. Romero had a suspended driver’s license. He was jailed.

—Albert Hartford, 47, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Sunday on charges of window tint violation and possession of a Legend Drug with intent to distribute.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fig Street and La. 70. During the traffic stop, officers located sildenafil that did not contain a prescription, Blair said. During the traffic stop, Hartford admitted to distributing some of the Legend Drugs, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Joseph Dale Repp, 20, of Oak Lane in Pierre Part, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of methamphetamine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Officers investigating a complaint of suspected drug activity come into contact with Repp on La. 182 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers located suspected marijuana in Repp’s possession, Blair said.

The investigation led officers to a motel room where Repp was staying. Officers located more suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine in his room, Blair said. Once at the police department, officers found that Repp had a plastic bag containing several bags of marijuana taped to his body in an effort to conceal it from officers. Repp was additionally charged and jailed.

—Albert Tobias Stansbury II, 33, of Victoria Riverside Road in Patterson, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with no insurance and no registration.

Stansbury was located at St. Mary Parish jail and arrested on warrants. He was jailed.

—Terrence Michael Bergeron, 29, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000.

Bergeron was located at the Patterson Police Department. He was arrested on Morgan City police warrants and jailed.

—Lloyd Lajais Singleton Jr., 29, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana first offense.

Officers responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint at a motel on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard came into contact with Singleton. During the officer’s investigation, Singleton was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 102 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Ashley Monique Reaux, 26, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Saturday on charges of stop signs and yield signs violation, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Morgan City when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and Reaux was identified as the driver. While speaking with Reaux, consent was granted to search the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, marijuana and cocaine was located, Smith said. Reaux was jailed with bail set at $2,250.

—Eno Joseph Domingue Jr., 25, of Shell Beach Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Saturday on charges of expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Duhon Boulevard near La. 182 when the deputy noticed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Domingue, who had a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. Domingue was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Davis F. Sonnier, 71, of Watson Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Saturday on a charge of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Watson Street in Patterson in reference to a subject shooting his gun outside. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to witnesses in the area who advised that kids were jumping in their backyard when Sonnier came outside and fired one bullet into the ground, the sheriff said. Deputies made contact with Sonnier. He was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—James Lee Percle, 37, of Westside Boulevard in Houma, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with failure to appear for simple battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $500 and theft.

Percle was located at a business in Amelia by a deputy who knew of the active warrants. Percle was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Albert Tobias Stansbury II, 33, of Robicheaux Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Sunday on a charge of an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and Morgan City police warrants charging him with no insurance and no vehicle registration,

A deputy in the area of Duhon Boulevard near La. 182 in Amelia observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Stansbury.

A background check on Stansbury revealed the above mentioned warrants. The deputy also noticed Stansbury had an expired license plate. Stansbury was jailed with bail set at $500.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Dustin M. Burch, 24, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Burch was released on bail.

—Joseph A. Singleton Jr., 19, of Jason Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription. No bail was set.

—Deonte Devon Harris, 21, of West Side Trailer Park in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for another jurisdiction. No bail was set.

—John May, 29, of Janet Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for another jurisdiction. No bail was set.

—Deandre Jackson, 18, of Lydia Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. No bail was set.

—James Tarleton, 25, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. Sunday on charges of four counts of possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer with force or violence, suspended driver’s license and open container in a motor vehicle. No bail was set.

—Jorge Quilantan, 28, of Port Au Prince Court in Houma, was arrested at midnight Sunday on charges of stop sign violation and no driver’s license. Bail was set at $454.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Rickey Lightsey, 43, of 6th Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace fifth offense. Lightsey posted $253 bail.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the area:

—Savanna Nacole White, 19, of Aristile Road in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Saturday on charges of no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

On Saturday morning, a uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Aristile Road.

The deputy executed a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy noted that the driver, identified as White, appeared to be nervous and somewhat evasive.

Consent to search the vehicle was granted by White. A search yielded methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Falcon said. White was jailed with bail set at $20,000.