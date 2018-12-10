Man accused of injuring child

A 35-year-old man was booked Saturday in connection with an August incident where he injured a child after throwing another individual through a window, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Joseph L. Hart, 35, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with negligent injuring.

Hart was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a warrant. The warrant stems from an August incident during which Hart allegedly threw an individual through a glass window, and that individual fell onto a small child who sustained an injury to the head, Blair said. Hart was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 110 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jerry L. Favors, 53, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Favors was located on Ditch Avenue and arrested on a warrant for the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole. Favors was jailed.

—Beau K. Boudreaux, 40, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of stolen property $5,000-$25,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and on warrants charging him with failure to appear for trial, failure to appear for criminal neglect of family and unauthorized use of a moveable.

—Danny L. Andorf, 44, of Susan Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of stolen property $5,000-$25,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer on La. 182 observed a vehicle going faster than the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Boudreaux, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

The passenger, Andorf, was asked to exit the vehicle. A computer check revealed that the vehicle Boudreaux was driving was reported stolen out of Lafayette Parish. Boudreaux also held active warrants for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the 16th Judicial District Court, Blair said.

Boudreaux was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Andorf had drug paraphernalia in his possession, Blair said. Both were jailed.

—Lori F. Thibodeaux, 35, of Southland Circle in Houma, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Friday on warrants charging her with failure to pay probation fees and failure to pay fines.

Thibodeaux was transported from the Terrebonne Parish Jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants. Thibodeaux was jailed.

—Dustin J. Ferguson, 26, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Saturday on charges of headlamps for motor vehicles required, driving under suspension, no insurance and a warrant for criminal neglect of family.

An officer on La. 182 observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Ferguson, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Also, the vehicle was not insured. A warrant check determined that Ferguson had an arrest warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Ferguson was jailed.

—Wilbert S. Harrison, 34, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Harrison was placed under arrest at the police department on a city court warrant. Harrison was jailed.

—Quiana Ashley, 30, of Ninth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

—Jonathan W. Ashley, 30, of Ninth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to shoplifters. Officers arrived and spoke to management who identified two individuals Quiana Ashley and Jonathan Ashley as possibly shoplifting items from the store.

Officers made contact with Quiana Ashley and Jonathan Ashley inside the business. Both Quiana and Jonathan had items concealed on themselves, Blair said. The items totaled $39.95. Both were jailed.

—Colby Hutton, 18, of Foxglove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Hutton was a passenger of a vehicle involved in a traffic stop on U.S. 90. A warrant check revealed that Hutton had a city court warrant for his arrest. Hutton was jailed.

—Adley J. Mayon Jr., 36, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with defamation.

Mayon was located on Franklin Street and arrested on a warrant stemming from a September incident during which he made statements about an individual on a social media site, Blair said. Mayon was jailed.

—Grant J. Verdun Jr., 49, of Duet Street in Houma, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with failure to pay probation fee and failure to pay fines.

Verdun was located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and arrested on city court warrants. Verdun was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 114 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Travell Davis, 31, of Leo Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled.

A corrections deputy made contact with Davis at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center when he turned himself in on an active warrant. Davis was arrested on the warrant and released on $500 bail.

—Aurelio Perez, 35, of Lenny’s Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of unlawful use of a driver’s license.

A deputy was at the sheriff’s office when he was advised that Perez was in the office and held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Perez and advised him of the warrant. Perez was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Ashton Allen, 27, of Ehrlich Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Friday on charges of two counts of criminal damage to property.

A corrections deputy received a call that a light had been pulled down in a cell at parish jail. Upon entering the cell, the deputy found the light broken along with other damage to the cell, Anslum said. Allen was charged and remains in jail. Bail was set at $1,000.

—Michael Schmitt, 21, 208 Lake Orleans Boulevard in Ponchatoula, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, speeding, improper lane usage and careless operation.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to Lake Palourde Road in reference to a car crash. The deputy learned that the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck another vehicle and ran off the road into a ditch, Anslum said.

The deputy was informed that the driver, Schmitt, was being transported to Teche Regional Hospital for injuries. After being medically cleared, the deputy made contact with Schmitt and transported him to parish jail for booking. Schmitt was released on $2,250 bail.

—Abram Hartley, 20, of La. 182 West in Patterson, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Saturday for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hartley.

During the stop, the deputy learned that Hartley’s license was suspended. The deputy also located marijuana in the vehicle, Anslum said. Hartley was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—Trent Duhon, 24, of Ricohoc Drive in Ricohoc, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling the area of U.S. 90 west near the Calumet Bridge observed a vehicle swerving between the center and fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Duhon. Though the stop, the deputy learned that Duhon’s license was suspended, Anslum said. Duhon was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—Eddie Norman Jr., 40, of Taryn Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Monday on charges of no insurance, expired driver’s license, resisting arrest or officer, and turning movements and required signals.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to use its turn signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and attempted to make contact with the driver, Norman, who fled on foot, Anslum said.

The deputy apprehended Norman and through the investigation learned that Norman had an expired driver’s license and had no insurance, Anslum said. Norman was booked into jail and then released on $3,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Donna Mayon, 53, of Lori Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Bail was set at $374.

—Christopher Guidry, 27, of Zip Lane in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Bail was set at $374.

—Rosalyn M. Collins, 26, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Friday on a warrant for another jurisdiction. Bail was set at $215.

—Michael Bennett, 49, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery and a warrant for another jurisdiction. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Timothy Francis, 31, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Friday on a speeding citation. Francis was released after serving 48 hours in jail.

—Joseph Hart, 35, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Saturday on a Morgan City police warrant charging him with negligent injuring. Hart was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Danny Fulks, 33, of Parish Road in Franklin, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear and a parole violation. Fulks was jailed.