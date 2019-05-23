Juvenile charged as accessory to killing man found in Morgan City

A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an accessory in the shooting death of Kirby Courteaux Jr., 53, whose body was found last week in Morgan City, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release.

The juvenile was is the third person facing charges in the incident. Terance Dupre, 22, of Montegut, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case. Davonte Mathews, 21, of Montegut, is also wanted for murder and is still at large, Webre said.

Through investigation, detectives learned Dupre, Mathews and Courteaux were at a boat launch in Point-aux-Chenes on the night of May 11, when Courteaux was allegedly shot multiple times. Mathews and Dupre took Courteaux’s body and his truck, Webre said. They then transported his body to Morgan City and left him near a wooded area. Further investigation revealed a 16-year-old was traveling with them in the truck to Morgan City, the sheriff said.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a warrant for the juvenile on a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. On Thursday, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies located the juvenile and took him into custody. He was placed into the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux.

On May 15, Dupre was taken into custody after Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found him driving the victim’s vehicle in Montegut. During questioning by Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators, Dupre had to be hospitalized for treatment on an unrelated matter. He was released from the hospital on Thursday and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. His bail is set at $1 million.

Investigators are still seeking Mathews. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.