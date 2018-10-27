Syris Breaux

Help sought to find runaway Bayou Vista teen

Sat, 10/27/2018 - 11:58pm

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Bayou Vista teen last seen at his home Saturday afternoon.

Syris Breaux, 15, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday at his home in Bayou Vista wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black Nike shoes and black/green Call of Duty back pack, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622.

