February shooting suspect caught

Mon, 10/22/2018 - 10:57am
Staff Report

A suspect in a February shooting that occurred in Patterson was captured Friday in Jeanerette, according to Patterson police.

Robert Jerome Parker Jr., 37, was arrested Friday on warrants charging him with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm within the city limits and resisting an officer by flight.

The warrants stemmed from a Feb. 23 incident during which Parker allegedly approached a person near the intersection of Sixth and Park streets in Patterson. Parker is accused of firing a gun three times at a young male victim, but the victim wasn’t hit.

Police had attempted to arrest Parker Feb. 24, but he evaded authorities. Parker was booked Friday into St. Mary Parish jail.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018