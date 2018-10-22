February shooting suspect caught

A suspect in a February shooting that occurred in Patterson was captured Friday in Jeanerette, according to Patterson police.

Robert Jerome Parker Jr., 37, was arrested Friday on warrants charging him with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm within the city limits and resisting an officer by flight.

The warrants stemmed from a Feb. 23 incident during which Parker allegedly approached a person near the intersection of Sixth and Park streets in Patterson. Parker is accused of firing a gun three times at a young male victim, but the victim wasn’t hit.

Police had attempted to arrest Parker Feb. 24, but he evaded authorities. Parker was booked Friday into St. Mary Parish jail.