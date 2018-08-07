Ex-fire chief accused of selling marijuana products from business

Authorities arrested a former Bayou Vista fire chief Monday after executing a search warrant at the vape shop that he owns and locating packages of marijuana products valued at over $2,500, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Victor Pisani Sr., 39, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of Schedule I THC-Tetrahydrocannabinol with intent to distribute and violation of controlled dangerous substance drug-free zone.

Clifford Lejeune, 34, of Arnold Road in Gueydan, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pisani is owner of Cloud Busters Vape Shop and a former Bayou Vista fire chief. The shop opened March 7.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section detectives along with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division and Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control Agents executed a search warrant at Cloud Busters Vape Shop on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista.

The warrant stems from an investigation initiated after narcotics detectives learned that the business owner, Pisani, was purchasing and selling CBD hemp flower and CBD gummies, the sheriff said.

Through the investigation, detectives obtained a pack of the CBD hemp flower, which was sent to a crime lab and tested positive for marijuana/THC, Anslum said.

During the search of the business, which is located within 2,000 feet of a local school, detectives located several packages of CBD hemp flower and CBD gummies ready for sale. The items have an estimated street value of $2,666. Detectives also learned that several of the packages were listed on the ATC cease and desist warning notice list, the sheriff said.

Detectives made contact with Lejeune as he exited Cloud Busters Vape Shop. Detectives explained the search warrant to Lejeune and he gave them consent to search him, Anslum said. Detectives located methamphetamine and a glass pipe in Lejeune’s pocket, the sheriff said.

Lejeune and Pisani were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set for Lejeune. Pisani was released on a $7,500 bail.

The Daily Review contacted Pisani on Tuesday morning regarding his arrest. Pisani said he “had no comments at this time” but was working to release a statement.

Cloud Busters recently made a request before the St. Mary Parish Planning and Zoning Commission to re-zone the area from existing neighborhood to general commercial to allow the business to pursue a liquor license and have video poker, Parish President David Hanagriff said.

However, the planning and zoning commission recommended denial of that request July 16, and the parish council denied the re-zoning request July 25, Hanagriff said.