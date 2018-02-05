Off-duty St. Mary deputy arrested on DWI charge in Terrebonne

An off-duty St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Sunday in Terrebonne Parish on a DWI charge. A juvenile was also in the vehicle the off-duty deputy was driving, according to state police.

At 4:05 p.m. Sunday, a trooper with State Police Troop C on patrol observed a Nissan Versa traveling north on La. 24 North in Terrebonne Parish with an expired license plate, Troop C Spokesman Tfc. Jesse LaGrange said in an email.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and met with the driver, Dustin Crabtree, 36, LaGrange said. LaGrange confirmed that Crabtree is a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.

The trooper observed signs of impairment and conducted a standardized field sobriety test, which Crabtree failed, LaGrange said.

He was placed under arrest for DWI and submitted a breath sample. Crabtree tested above the legal limit of 0.08 grams-percent blood alcohol content, LaGrange said.

Crabtree was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center for DWI involving a juvenile as a minor was inside the vehicle, and an expired license plate, LaGrange said.

On Jan. 25, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum had announced Crabtree as St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputy of the third quarter of 2017.

In a Monday news release, Anslum said that an off-duty St. Mary Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested by Louisiana State Police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Terrebonne Parish. The deputy wasn't identified in that news release, but Anslum stated that the deputy was placed on suspension without pay pending an internal investigation.

“Our badge is a symbol of the trust the people of St. Mary Parish have placed in us," Anslum said. "We, as law enforcement officers, must maintain a high level of integrity. When a law enforcement officer breaks that trust, they must be held accountable for their decisions.”

LaGrange said state police did not have a mugshot of Crabtree.