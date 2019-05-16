Body of homicide victim found in Morgan City

The body of a 53-year-old man, reported missing from Terrebonne Parish and allegedly killed in Lafourche Parish, was found Wednesday in Morgan City, a news release said.

On Wednesday evening, Morgan City police were contacted by investigators with the Terrebonne Sheriff's Office and Lafourche Sheriff's Office in reference to a homicide investigation. Through their investigation, they learned Kirby Courteaux Jr., 53, who was previously reported missing in Terrebonne Parish was allegedly killed in Lafourche Parish, a release said.

Further investigation led Terrebonne and Lafourche investigators to Morgan City where Courteaux's body was located in the area of Levee Road and Veterans Boulevard. Morgan City police assisted with the recovery of his body.

On Tuesday morning, Terrebonne Parish deputies received a complaint regarding a missing person. A family member of Courteaux reported him missing and had not been seen since Saturday, May 11, 2019, said Chief Criminal Deputy Terry Daigre in a news release.

​On Wednesday morning, Terrebonne deputies and detectives were patrolling on La. 665 in Montegut when the victim’s vehicle, a gray-colored Toyota Tundra, was spotted traveling on Island Road. Terrebonne deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on this vehicle when the driver sped off at a high rate of speed attempting to elude the deputies.

During the chase the driver drove this vehicle off of the highway into wooded area in the 2300 block of La. 665 where he abandoned the vehicle. Terrebonne deputies, detectives and K-9 chased the suspect into the wooded area where he was apprehended. He was identified as Terance Dupre, 22, of Montegut, the release said. Dupre was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where the investigation continued.

​After further investigation Terrebonne detectives discovered that the missing person was allegedly killed in Lafourche Parish. The investigation led Terrebonne and Lafourche detectives to Morgan City where the body of Courteaux was located, the release said.

Daigre says that Terrebonne detectives will continue to assist the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.