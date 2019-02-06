Berwick vehicle theft suspect sought

Authorities are asking the public's help to find a suspect wanted by Berwick police in connection with a vehicle theft.

The suspect, Eric Woodrow Bagwell, 42, of Byers Road in Ponchatoula, is wanted on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and simple burglary. He is 6 feet 2 inches and 185 pounds. Anyone with information on Bagwell's whereabouts should contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710 or St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622. You can remain anonymous.