Berwick vehicle theft suspect sought

Wed, 02/06/2019 - 4:47pm

Authorities are asking the public's help to find a suspect wanted by Berwick police in connection with a vehicle theft.
The suspect, Eric Woodrow Bagwell, 42, of Byers Road in Ponchatoula, is wanted on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and simple burglary. He is 6 feet 2 inches and 185 pounds. Anyone with information on Bagwell's whereabouts should contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710 or St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622. You can remain anonymous.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019