Berwick town attorney charged with DWI

Berwick’s town attorney was charged with DWI Saturday after deputies saw a vehicle in a ditch in Bayou Vista. He later registered a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit on a chemical test, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Allen McElroy Jr., 70, of Brighton Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI and improper lane usage.

McElroy is attorney for Berwick's town government. Mayor Louis Ratcliff confirmed Monday morning that McElroy is still town attorney, but Ratcliff said he had no further comment on the matter at this time.

Deputies patrolling the area of U.S. 90 West observed a vehicle in the ditch at U.S. 90 and Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista. The deputies stopped and made contact with driver, McElroy. During the stop, the deputies smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from McElroy, Anslum said.

The deputies conducted a field sobriety test on which McElroy performed poorly, Anslum said.

McElroy was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing on the Intoxilizer 9000 which registered his blood alcohol content at 0.196 grams-percent, Anslum said. McElroy was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. McElroy was released on $2,750 bail.