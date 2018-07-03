Berwick police arrest two teens after stopping vehicle wanted in shooting, burglaries

Two teens have been arrested after Berwick police saw a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle wanted in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting and multiple burglaries, Police Chief James Richard said. Neither teen has actually been charged in connection with the shooting or burglaries, though.

A male juvenile, 15, of Patterson, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Monday on charges of flight from an officer, reckless operation, improper lane usage and curfew violation.

A male juvenile, 15, of Patterson, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a handgun by a juvenile and curfew violation.

Early Sunday morning, Berwick police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at Bayside Village Apartments and burglaries in Renwick Subdivision. No one was hit by gunfire in the shooting, but several bullets struck the apartment building, Richard said.

The burglaries are believed to have occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, and the shooting allegedly happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday night, a Berwick police officer patrolling the area of Bowman Street saw a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle authorities were looking for in connection with the shooting and burglaries, Richard said.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it kept going. A passenger exited the vehicle in Bayou Vista and fled on foot. Authorities caught the passenger, a 15-year-old boy, who was in possession of a handgun, the chief said.

The vehicle kept going into the Patterson area at which time Patterson police helped catch the driver, another 15-year-old boy, Richard said. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the chase. Both juveniles were released to their parents after their arrests.

As of Tuesday morning, neither teen had been charged in connection with the shooting or burglaries. Police are still investigating the incidents.