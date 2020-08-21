Berwick juvenile to be extradited to Terrebonne Parish in theft case

A 16-year-old Berwick juvenile already charged locally in a theft investigation will be extradited to Terrebonne Parish where the theft occurred to face additional charges in the matter, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said Thursday.

The male juvenile will be charged with a warrant for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and four counts of simple burglary. He already was charged with one count of possession of stolen things as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia by Berwick Police Wednesday.

The Terrebonne Parish investigation began Wednesday into multiple thefts and vehicle burglaries in a neighborhood in which subjects arrived by boat and stole items, including a jet ski, a Chevrolet Suburban and entered several unlocked vehicles.

Neighborhood residents found the jet ski abandoned a short distance away in a canal, while through investigating, the detectives learned that one of the suspects used one of the victim’s credit card. That led them to the 16-year-old Berwick male.

With the assistance of the Morgan City and Berwick Police departments, detectives recovered the Chevrolet Suburban at an Oregon Street residence in Berwick.

Soignet said more arrests are expected as this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where you may be eligible for a cash reward.