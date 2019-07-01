Bayou L’Ourse man accused of abusing, injuring wife

A 39-year-old Bayou L’Ourse man was charged with abusing his wife and causing significant injuries to her face and legs, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—David L. Lodrigue, 39, of Andras Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested on warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment and domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Early Saturday, deputies responded to a complaint near Bayou L’Ourse related to a domestic incident. Upon arrival, deputies interviewed the complainant who provided photographs depicting injuries caused to her sister at the hands of her sister's husband, Falcon said.

Deputies located the victim who detailed the alleged abuse. There were significant injuries visible on the woman’s face and legs, Falcon said. The alleged abuser, Lodrigue, was not present. On Saturday night, Berwick police located Lodrigue on Second Street in Berwick and arrested him on the charges. Lodrigue was later transported to Assumption Parish jail pending a bail hearing.

Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the area:

—Joseph Herbert Gilchrist Jr., 26 of Elaine Street in Bayou L’Ourse , was arrested on charges of unlighted, bicycle on roadway, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.

Late Friday night, deputies observed a bicycle riding on the roadway with no lighting.

After stopping the bicycle, the deputy interviewed the operator who was identified as Gilchrist. During the interview process, the deputy noted Gilchrist to be somewhat restless and his hands were constantly moving around, Falcon said.

Prior to completing the interview, the deputy located meth-amphetamine nearby as well as drug paraphernalia, which was attributed to Gilchrist, the sheriff said.

Gilchrist was jailed with bail set at $20,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 120 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Glenn Paul Johnson, 52, of Elm Street in Houma, was arrested at 3:37 a.m. Friday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, driving under suspension and monetary instrument abuse.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Front Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Johnson. During the traffic stop, Johnson was found in possession of a suspected counterfeit $50 bill and a $20 bill, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Gordon D. Rice, 52, of Lakewood Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Lakewood Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officers arriving, they were advised by the victim that Rice had committed a battery on the victim, Blair said. Officers observed signs that were consistent with a battery on the victim, Blair said. Officers learned the victim and Rice were in a dating relationship. Rice was jailed.

—Tanya Grogan, 43, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court. Officers located Grogan on Egle Street on a Morgan City Court warrant. She was jailed.

—Jonathan Glenn Evans Jr., 25, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear in court. Evans turned himself in at the police department on city court warrants. He was jailed.

—Mickie Landry, 20, of Mike Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging her with view outward or inward through windshield and possession of marijuana less than 14 grams first offense.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182. The driver was identified as Landry, and a warrant check revealed Morgan City Police Department held a warrant for her arrest. The warrant stems from a Feb. 27 traffic stop. She was jailed.

—Derick Domingue, 32, of Shell Beach Road in Pierre Part, was placed under arrest at 2:20 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Hilda Street in reference to a suspicious subject complaint. During the investigation, officers received a description of the subjects and the vehicle in which they were traveling.

Police located the vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop. Officers identified the passenger as Domingue. He was found in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 119 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Vernon James Robinson Jr., 33, of Chennault Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, failure to stop/yield at a stop sign and operating a vehicle while license was suspended.

Robinson was transported from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office jail to the St. Mary Parish jail on the warrant. Bail was set at $7,000.

—A female juvenile, 17, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with felony theft. The juvenile was transported from Terrebonne Parish jail to St. Mary Parish jail on the warrant. No bail was set.

—Corey Miller, 29, of Bryan Street in Houma, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday on charges of turning movements/ required signals and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the Amelia area when he observed a vehicle make a turn without giving a proper signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Miller. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Miller was driving with a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. Miller was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Jody Ray Cubbedge Jr., 43, of Uranus Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia when he observed a vehicle swerve and cross the middle fog line in the road.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Cubbedge. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Cubbedge was driving with a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. Cubbedge was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Timothy Sellers, 21, of Panama City, Florida, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jerry Forbes, 18, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Saturday on charges of expired license plate, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Berwick officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing that the vehicle had an expired license plate. The driver, who was identified as Forbes, had warrants for his arrest through Morgan City police. While making contact with him, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Leonard said.

During the stop, officers located a small amount of marijuana and also located drug paraphernalia on a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Sellers, Blair said. Sellers posted $1,500 bail, and Forbes remained in jail on $3,750 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.