Authorities trying to identify remains of man found in Morgan City

On May 22, the unidentified remains of a white male 35 to 50 years old were found in Morgan City. The Morgan City Police Department and the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office asked the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory for assistance with identification. This is a computer enhanced facial approximation of what this man may have looked like. Contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605 with any information about this unidentified person.