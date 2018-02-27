Aug. 2017 shooting suspect arrested in Patterson

A 22-year-old Patterson man has been arrested on an attempted murder warrant stemming from an August 2017 shooting where one person was injured, a Patterson police news release said.

Tamoz Allen, 22, of Enterprise Boulevard in Patterson, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Friday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

At 10:33 p.m. Aug. 10, 2017, Patterson police receive calls from multiple people in reference to hearing gun shots in the area of Cherry Street, the release said.

Officers were flagged down by Dearius Kenner on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Kenner informed the officers that he was shot several times, the release said. Kenner was then transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, the release stated.

Allen was later identified as one of the alleged shooters in the case, and warrants were issued, the release said. On Friday, with the assistance of a probation and parole officers, Patterson police located Allen on Enterprise Boulevard. Allen was booked into Patterson jail and then transported to St. Mary Parish jail.