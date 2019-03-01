Mardi Gras balls will give way to parades

Mardi Gras weekend is here, and the last of the balls will be held and the parades begin.

The oldest-chartered area krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, and the Krewe of Amani each will hold a tableau Saturday.

Six area Mardi Gras parades will be held in the Tri-City area beginning March 1 and ending on Mardi Gras Day.

Adonis has route changes set for its March 1 parade.

Ball patrons are reminded that tableaus begin promptly and everyone should be seated prior to the krewe’s stated start time.

Krewe of Amani

The Krewe of Amani celebrates 21 years with its coronation at 8 p.m. March 2 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Floor seating is invitation only.

Making a farewell appearance will be King and Queen Amani XXI Shayne Stevenson Sr. and Twanna O’Brien Wynche.

Amani will hold its Lundi Gras parade at 2 p.m. March 4 in Patterson. The procession will line up at Patterson High School and proceed down La. 182 (Main Street) and end at the Place Norman Shopping Center.

Krewe of Hephaestus

The oldest-chartered area krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, will hold its 59th carnival court at 8 p.m. March 2 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Floor seating is invitation only.

Taking to the stage for a final appearance will be King and Queen Hephaestus LVIII Derald Hardaway and Abigail Kathleen Askew.

Krewe members will parade at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Sixth and Sycamore streets and proceed down Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, and Victor II Boulevard, ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Siracusa/

Greenwood

The Siracusa/ Greenwood Community Mardi Gras Parade will also be held at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Siracusa Subdivision near Morgan City.

Participants will line up on Siracusa Road at 1 p.m. and proceed to James Street and Grace Street before ending at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

Anyone wishing to participate or for information may call Leroy Trim or Mary Jones at 985-385-4224 or 985-759-1689.

Parade

Summaries

—Krewe of Adonis: Friday, March 1, 7 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Dionysus: Saturday, March 2, 2 p.m., Bayou Vista.

—Krewe of Galatea: Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Amani: Monday, March 4, 2 p.m., Patterson.

—Krewe of Hephaestus: Tuesday, March 5, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Siracusa/ Greenwood: Tuesday, March 5, 2 p.m., Siracusa Subdivision.