Krewe of Adonis royalty

Miguez Photography

Mr. and Mrs. L. Steven Minvielle were presented as King and Queen Adonis XLIV during the men’s Krewe of Adonis coronation and ball held Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. In keeping with the tableau theme, “Great Epic Love Stories,” the king represented Rhett Butler and the queen was Scarlet O’Hara, both of “Gone with the Wind.” The krewe will parade at 7 p.m. March 1 in Morgan City with a new route featuring a start at the corner of Brashear Avenue and Second Street.