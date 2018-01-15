Krewe of Adonis crowns royalty Jan. 13

Mardi Gras officially began with Twelfth Night, Jan. 6, festivities. Carnival balls began Jan. 13.

The first ball in the Tri-City area was held by the men’s Krewe of Adonis. Six more balls will follow leading up to Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The Krewe of Amani will celebrate 20 years of revelry.

Six area Mardi Gras parades will be held in succession starting Feb. 9 and ending on Mardi Gras Day.

Ball patrons are reminded that tableaus begin promptly and everyone should be seated prior to the krewe’s stated start time.

Krewe of Adonis

The Krewe of Adonis kicked off Carnival with its 43rd ball at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Making a farewell appearance were King and Queen Adonis XLII Jake Breaux and Mrs. Jerry Gaddis Jr.

Adonis will hold the area’s only nighttime parade at 7 p.m. Feb. 9. The procession will start at the intersection of Brashear and Federal avenues in Morgan City, proceed down Federal Avenue to Onstead Street, Sixth Street, Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Brashear Avenue and Victor II Boulevard where it will end at the Myrtle Street intersection.

Krewe of Nike

The Krewe of Nike will present its tableau at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the auditorium. All viewing is invitation only.

Bidding adieu will be King and Queen Nike XLVI Dylan Cornes and Gweneth Dohmann. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joey Dohmann. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Cornes.

Members of the krewe will parade behind the Krewe of Galatea parade that begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in Morgan City.

Krewe of Galatea

The women’s mystic Krewe of Galatea will hold its 49th ball at 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the auditorium. Viewing is by invitation only.

Queen and King of Galatea XLVIII Mrs. A.J. Dohmann and Brett Bagwell will be making a farewell appearance.

Galatea will present its annual parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Second Street under the U.S. 90 Grizzaffi Bridge and proceed to Onstead Street, Sixth Street, Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, Victor II Boulevard and ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Krewe of Dionysus

The Krewe of Dionysus will host its 39th coronation at 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the Berwick Civic Complex. The public may view the coronation free from the balcony.

A farewell appearance will be made by King and Queen Dionysus XXXVIII Mark Spradling and Kathie Spradling.

Dionysus will hold its alternating parade in Berwick this year at 2 p.m. Feb. 10.

The procession will line up on Gilmore Drive and turn on John Street, Robichaux Street, Mount Street, Gilmore Drive, right on La. 182, Tournament Boulevard, Fairview Drive then to Pattie Drive, where it will disband at Berwick Junior High School.

Dionysus will have a After Parade Dance at the Berwick Civic Complex. Tickets are $20 a couple and are available from krewe board members.

Krewe of Hannibal

The Krewe of Hannibal will hold its 38th tableau at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the auditorium. This is an invitation-only event for all viewing.

Bidding adieu will be royalty XXXVII King Hannibal Marcell Walker and Queen Cleopatra Chasity Bell.

Krewe members will participate in the Dionysus, Krewe of Amani and Siracusa/Greenwood Community parades.

Krewe of Amani

The Krewe of Amani celebrates 20 years with its coronation at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Balcony viewing is available for $3.

Making a farewell appearance will be King and Queen Amani XX Dale Piggott and Neva Francis-Jennings.

Amani will hold its Lundi Gras parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in Patterson. The procession will line up at Patterson High School and proceed down La. 182 (Main Street) and end at the Place Norman Shopping Center.

Krewe of Hephaestus

The oldest-chartered area krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, will hold its 58th carnival court at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the auditorium. Balcony viewing is free.

Taking to the stage for a final appearance will be King and Queen Hephaestus LVII David Patterson and Grace Pecoraro.

Krewe members will parade at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Sixth and Sycamore streets and proceed down Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, and Victor II Boulevard, ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Hephaestus will hold an After Parade Dance at the auditorium. Tickets are $30 and are available from krewe members. Music will be by “The Groove.”

Siracusa/Greenwood

The Siracusa/Greenwood Community Mardi Gras Parade will also be held at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Siracusa Subdivision near Morgan City.

Participants will line up on Siracusa Road at 1 p.m. and proceed to James Street and Grace Street before ending at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

Anyone wishing to participate or for information may call Leroy Trim or Mary Jones at 985-385-4224.

Parade Summaries

—Krewe of Adonis: Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Dionysus: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m., Berwick.

—Krewe of Galatea: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Amani: Monday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m., Patterson.

—Krewe of Hephaestus: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Siracusa/ Greenwood Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2 p.m., Siracusa Subdivision.