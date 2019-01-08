First baby at Teche Regional

Submitted Photo

Teche Regional Medical Center presented gifts from the hospital’s gift shop to the parents of the first-born baby of 2019 at Teche Regional Medical Center. Pictured are Jessica Pearce and Travis Hayes with their baby boy Travis Hayes Jr., who was born at 12:05 p.m. Friday and weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces. All proceeds that are generated from the hospital’s gift shop are applied toward a nursing scholarship program that is sponsored by the Auxiliary.