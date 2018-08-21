Festival's Best Seat in the House is back; download entry form

The 83rd Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival will continue the Best Seats in the House contest.

The winner and three guests can bring their most comfortable lawn chairs and enjoy the music from the vantage point of the Gazebo in Lawrence Park. The winner will also receive complimentary refreshments, a festival T-shirt, rolled poster, and other gifts. Fill out the entry form on Page 10 or at StMaryNow.com and mail it to P.O. Box 103, Morgan City, LA 70381 or bring it to the festival office at 715 Second St.

Deadline to enter is noon Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Only one entry per person per performance is allowed.

The headliners include:

—Kyle Daigle and Keith Frank, 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

—Horace Trahan and Souled Out, 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.

—Snapper & the Fishsticks and Wayne Toups, 6:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2.

—Driftwood and South 70, 3:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3.

Entrants must be 18 or older to win. Winners will be notified by phone and announced in The Daily Review. Employees and immediate family members of employees of the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival and participating media are ineligible to win.