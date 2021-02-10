Letter: Thanks for supporting pickleball event

The Krewe of Pickleball would like to express sincere appreciation and thanks to the Town of Berwick and the Community Center of Bayou Vista for the use of their facilities by ac-commodating the Seventh Fun Pickleball Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The staffs of both centers were eager to provide help in any way including sanitizing the buildings. The expected protocol to provide a Covid free environment was respected by all involved to keep players and spectators safe and healthy!

People from various cities, such as, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, who regularly participate in tournaments, were extremely complimentary of our local facilities because of the accessibility, convenience, and appearance.

Because participants traveled from other states and various cities in Louisiana, they also took advantage of the local motels, restaurants, and RV Parks that enabled them to extend their visits beyond the day of the tournament. These individuals were very impressed and praised the areas’ local accom-modations. All of these assets contributed to an extremely successful and enjoyable tournament.

The Krewe of Pickle-ball is truly grateful for having the support of our local communities that encourages and promotes fun and enjoyment through physical fitness!

Linda Thomas

Krewe of Pickleball