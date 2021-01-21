Letter: Pro-life event set for Saturday

On Saturday, Jan. 23, Louisiana Right to Life is inviting pro-lifers all across the state to social-distantly stand for life as the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade passes. From 9 -10 a.m., a Roe v. Wade Memorial Program on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol will be broadcast on social media (@LaRighttoLife) and other outlets, featuring praise and worship, heartfelt testimonies, prayer and reflection. Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, only 500 people who have RSVP’d will be allowed to attend in person. After watching the program at home, pro-life people all across Louisiana will proceed to their local Stand for Life, Louisiana event where they will form a “life chain” by social-distantly standing next to each other holding signs (homemade and/or printed) with pro-life messages.

The citizens of St. Mary Parish have the opportunity to stand in solidarity with the Baton Rouge participants on that same Saturday, Jan. 23, in Patterson from 1-2 p.m. at the corner of U.S. 90 and Wise Street.

Louisiana Right to Life works to protect unborn life because we know that life begins at the moment of fertilization and that an unborn child has a heartbeat only 18 days after conception.

The unborn child is arguably the most vulnerable member of our society because he or she cannot speak for themselves. We believe it is our responsibility to be their voice.

Science is conclusive on when life begins, and remarkably we can see for ourselves the development of a baby inside the womb through ultrasound technology. In the womb, unborn babies are known for smiling, sucking their thumb and even hiccuping before making their grand entrance into the world.

Since 1970, we have made Louisiana one of the most pro-life states in the nation. Whether in classrooms, in the halls of the Legislature, or anywhere else in Louisiana, we strive to advance a culture of life.

Angela B. Stelly

Member, LA RTL