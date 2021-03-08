Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Vaccination day for teachers

Mon, 03/08/2021 - 11:17am

Ochsner St. Mary held its Teacher Vaccination Day on Saturday. In addition to teachers at public and private schools, the event also was open to other support staff in the schools. The hospital utilized its supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the event. Top Photo: Kelly Jo Aucoin of Morgan City is inoculated. Bottom Photo: Billy Brown of Morgan City receives his shot. Both vaccines were given by Rheba Castaneda, an RN at Ochsner St. Mary.

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2021