TGMC gets rapid testing capability

Thibodaux Regional Health System has successfully obtained rapid testing capabilities that will enable the hospital’s laboratory to process COVID-19 specimens.

“We want to help as many people as possible determine if they are COVID positive,” said Greg Stock, CEO Thibodaux Regional. “Thibodaux Regional is excited to bring rapid testing to our region. This will enable us to quickly identify if a patient needs to be in isolation, and will help us to more efficiently utilize hospital resources, staffing, and supplies.”

“Rapid testing is an additional way that we are being proactive and addressing the need for expanded access to testing,” continued Stock. Thibodaux Regional was the first to establish a drive through collection site several weeks ago.

An allotment of rapid test kits are provided to the hospital. Thibodaux Regional will utilize these as they are made available. The hospital still has an adequate supply of collection kits that are being sent to the state or independent lab for results as well.