TGMC expands vaccine appointment availability

Thu, 03/18/2021 - 5:34pm

With Louisiana’s vaccine guidelines being expanded Thursday, Terrebonne General Medical Center has additional vaccine appointments available now for next week, Tuesday, March 23, Wednesday, March 24, Thursday, March 25, and Friday March 26, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 8 a.m. –5 pm, drive-through site.

The expanded guidelines include individuals 18 and up (or 16+ for Pfizer vaccine only) and meet criteria which includes a broad base of many types of workers. For a complete listing of the expanded criteria visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/.

Appointments are required. To schedule, call 873-4686 or visit www.ohnmychart.org/TGMC.

For the latest updates please visit tgmc.com or TGMC’s Facebook page @tgmchealth.

