Staying fit in a stay at home world

Just because gyms are closed and people must practice social distancing doesn’t mean there are not options to stay in shape.

The key is to move, according to Kreig Triggs of Patterson, a National Academy of Sports Medicine-certified performance specialist.

“Any type of movement is going to be the answer, so the movement of choice per person is going to vary,” Triggs said.

He also said online companies have workouts available for free or for a minimal price.

Triggs said walking and running are good options. In doing so, residents should not only practice social distancing but wear a mask to protect themselves and others, Triggs said.

For those who like strength training, not much is required to get the work in and options are available online, he said.

“Something as minimal as two dumbbells can suffice for somebody who wants to strength train or resistance bands (can be used). … I’ve seen gallon jug workouts,” Triggs said.

Regardless of what residents do, Triggs said it is important to find an exercise plan that works for each individual.

While there has been an increase in the community of people out and about, Triggs contributed it to several factors. He said boredom, a realization of the feeling of moving around without being pressured by everyday life stressors and with people being more idle due to the quarantine, they want to burn calories.

Rhett Thomas of Berwick, a Central Catholic freshman football and baseball player, said exercise is a way for him to escape the confines of his house.

“It doesn’t even have to be related to sports,” he said. “Just get outside and do something instead of just staying in your bed all day. Do something productive.”

Triggs is offering free workouts on his Facebook page each week. He does live videos on Monday at 6 p.m., Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m. He also posts the documents of the workouts on Sundays.

As for what people should be eating to fuel their bodies, Darien Loup, Ochsner St. Mary’s clinical dietician, said habits shouldn’t change due to COVID-19.

“Consuming a healthy diet is important at all times,” she said. “Just making sure you’re consuming a diet high in fruits and vegetables and also with a variety of fruits and vegetables, not just consuming the same ones so you can get a variety of different nutrients.”

She said consumers should avoid processed food as much as possible.

“I recommend staying around the outside layer of the grocery store, because once you start going down the aisles, everything’s kind of packaged,” she said.

On those outside layers, lean meats can be found as well as fruits and vegetables, while dairy products such as lower fat or plant-based milk is available.

“Anything higher in plants is going to be better,” she said.

Ross Thomas of Berwick, a Central Catholic junior football and baseball player, said he and his brother Rhett’s good habits have extended beyond physical activities such as playing basketball and hitting off a baseball tee.

“We’ve been eating pretty good lately, along with that,” he said.

At meal time, a diet with a protein, a carbohydrate and a non-starch vegetable or fruit as well as a source of fat is suitable, Loup said.

Calorie counts will depend on the individual person and their activity levels, among other things, she said.

While Loup said there isn’t any one food or substance that people can use to protect themselves against COVID-19, she said eating a healthy diet will help your body to fight the virus.

Being outside in the sun also is good. “Vitamin D’s very good for the immune system,” she said.