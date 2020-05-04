Shrimp & Petroleum Festival on hold this year

St. Mary’s biggest annual event is “on hold” after a decision announced Monday by the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Board.

A notice posted on the festival’s Facebook page Monday afternoon cited public health and economic uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After much deliberation of the benefits and risks of having this year’s 85th Festival celebration, the Festival Board has decided to put festival events ‘on hold’ until further notice,” Monday’s post said.

There was no exact definition of what “on hold” may mean. The notice urged people to follow the festival website, http://shrimpandpetroleum.org, its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/shrimpandpetroleumfestival, and its Instagram page for more developments. Questions can be directed to Director Hailee Thomas at director@shrimpandpetroleum.org.

“Due to health concerns and our current status, we have decided that asking our sponsors to participate in this year’s festival could be detrimental to future festivals, as many people and businesses in our community have been presented with financial hardships resulting from the virus,” the post said.

“Further, we must keep in mind the health of our community and those who would be traveling to take part in the celebrations.”

A series of anti-COVID orders over the last six weeks has led to more than 2,500 initial claims for unemployment benefits in St. Mary, along with the closure of businesses such as barber and beauty shops and limited operations at others, including local restaurants.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has indicated that some of the restrictions may be lifted May 15, but many economic restrictions will still be in place for some period beyond that.