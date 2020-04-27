Resident at second St. Mary nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

A resident of the Patterson Healthcare nursing facility has tested positive for COVID-19, Coroner Eric Melancon reported Monday afternoon. But the circumstances appear to offer some hope the spread can be contained.

The resident tested positive after being admitted at Ochsner St. Mary for an unrelated illness, Melancon said in a text message.

"Patterson Healthcare reports that no other residents have had any symptoms and that the patient was confined to their room due to bed bound status therefore did not mix with other residents," Melancon wrote.

The Patterson Healthcare staff has tested the resident's roommate and is in the process of notifying families.

"Staff at the facility had been using proper PPE and required to stay home if not feeling well," Melancon wrote. "As of now, there are no confirmed positive employees but one was tested by a private physician after they became ill at home."

The spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes has become a concern during the pandemic because of the age of residents and the close quarters they share.

Melancon reported last week that 42 of the 106 residents of Legacy of Franklin had tested positive along with 13 of 90 staff members. Eight Legacy residents have died of COVID-19-related illness.