Miley Hotard's 13th birthday Saturday might have been a dull affair in this time of COVID-19 restrictions. But the daughter of Jamie and Brandon Hotard of Berwick was the guest of honor at a "QuaranTeen" party that consisted of a parade of 40 vehicles past her home, including Berwick police and fire vehicles and representation from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. The family itself followed stay at home and social distancing guidance.

Submitted Photos