Presidential primary, local tax elections postponed again

The largely moot Louisiana presidential preference primary as well as local tax elections have been delayed again by order of Gov. John Bel Edwards at the secretary of state’s request.

The presidential primary, originally scheduled for April 4, will be 7 a.m.-8 p.m. July 11. No real challenge to incumbent Donald Trump ever materialized on the Republican side, and former Vice President Joe Biden is clearly the presumptive Democratic nominee after his last major opponent, Bernie Sanders, dropped out Monday. But Republicans and Democrats will also select parish party officeholders July 11, and Democrats will elect state party officeholders.

Edwards’ March 13 order had postponed the primary to June 20.

The municipal and tax elections originally scheduled for May 9 will be 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 15. The St. Mary Parish School Board’s proposed 0.45% sales tax for faculty and staff salary increases and a millage renewal for Morgan City’s Municipal Auditorium operations and maintenance are among the issues on that ballot.

That election had already been postponed to July 25.